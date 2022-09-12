Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Shares of AAMC stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $27.44.
About Altisource Asset Management
