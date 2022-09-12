Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & The Competition

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -154.49% -19.12% -6.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -4.52 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.80 billion $2.05 billion 16.31

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 689 3688 8947 254 2.65

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 168.72%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.