Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & The Competition

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyxtera Technologies
|-27.88%
|-27.18%
|-5.69%
|Cyxtera Technologies Competitors
|-154.49%
|-19.12%
|-6.33%
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyxtera Technologies
|$703.70 million
|-$257.90 million
|-4.52
|Cyxtera Technologies Competitors
|$7.80 billion
|$2.05 billion
|16.31
Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk & Volatility
Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cyxtera Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyxtera Technologies
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
|Cyxtera Technologies Competitors
|689
|3688
|8947
|254
|2.65
Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 168.72%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 46.66%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Cyxtera Technologies beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
