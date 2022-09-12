Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

