NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $110.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

