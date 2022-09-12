Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.19.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,279,290. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

