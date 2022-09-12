Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

