Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,748.20 ($21.12).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($21.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Shares of LON STB opened at GBX 960 ($11.60) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,070.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,145.47. Secure Trust Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 920 ($11.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,420 ($17.16). The firm has a market cap of £179.40 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72.
In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie bought 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 984 ($11.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.80 ($24,017.40). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence bought 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,142 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £19,893.64 ($24,037.75).
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
