Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Asana, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

Asana Stock Up 3.8 %

ASAN stock opened at $24.66 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $888,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 129,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 104,387 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

