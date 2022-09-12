Oppenheimer Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $256.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $170.00 to $256.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Guggenheim cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

ALNY stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

