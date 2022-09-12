StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.85.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.