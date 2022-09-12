StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

