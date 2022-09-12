ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance
AEY opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.48.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
