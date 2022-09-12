AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

