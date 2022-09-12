AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Price Performance

ALVR stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,813 shares of company stock worth $194,804. Company insiders own 54.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

