Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.31).

A number of analysts recently commented on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 108.35 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 125.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.19. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,625.00%.

In other news, insider Jennie Daly bought 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). In related news, insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £29,779.75 ($35,983.26). Also, insider Jennie Daly purchased 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £24,735.35 ($29,888.05). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,733 shares of company stock worth $10,473,603.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

