ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ AACG opened at $2.04 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.10% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

