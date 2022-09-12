Barclays Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,576 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) target price on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,647.82 ($19.91).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 961.40 ($11.62) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,465.13. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 877.20 ($10.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,519 ($18.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 970.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,011.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 45.52%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

