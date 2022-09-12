Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.