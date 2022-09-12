Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.94.
Several brokerages have issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
