Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$542.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$12.19 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.