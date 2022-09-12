aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Brokerages

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

LIFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.49. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 15,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

