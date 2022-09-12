Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Target Price at $63.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Stock Performance

NASDAQ INMD opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. InMode has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

