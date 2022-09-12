Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,262,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,080,000 after purchasing an additional 456,952 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

