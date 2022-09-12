Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 122.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $863,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter worth $1,764,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chimerix



Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

