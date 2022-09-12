Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

VIAV stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 135,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

