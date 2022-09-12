ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

Featured Stories

