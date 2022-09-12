Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Science Applications International Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Science Applications International in a report released on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $8.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.45. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $7.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Science Applications International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

