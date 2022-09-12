Analysts Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Price Target at $38.00

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $757,540 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth $55,763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after buying an additional 445,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 211.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 304,570 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.54. Yelp has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

