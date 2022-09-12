MEI Pharma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 108.04%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.82. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

