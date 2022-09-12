Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYBBF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

