D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTLIF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of D2L from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of D2L stock opened at 4.98 on Friday. D2L has a 52-week low of 4.94 and a 52-week high of 11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 5.44.

D2L Company Profile

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.