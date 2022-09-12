TD Securities Trims D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Target Price to C$9.50

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DTLIF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on D2L from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on D2L from C$16.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

D2L Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of DTLIF opened at 4.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.44. D2L has a 12-month low of 4.94 and a 12-month high of 11.39.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

