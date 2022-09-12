Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 40,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $189,445.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 856,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

About Ultralife

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.