Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

