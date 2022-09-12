Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

Shares of WVVI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a PE ratio of -129.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.