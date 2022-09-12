Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.