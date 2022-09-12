Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $210.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.63.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $141,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

