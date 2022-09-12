Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,293.63

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,297.88 ($15.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 800 ($9.67) on Friday. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 701.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 854.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 883.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

