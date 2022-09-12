Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives $349.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sika from CHF 333 to CHF 277 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sika from CHF 414 to CHF 384 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Sika has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

