Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $49.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VNNVF. Barclays dropped their price target on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VNNVF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $65.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

