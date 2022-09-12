Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target at $166.00

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

