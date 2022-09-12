Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $153.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $150.71 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after buying an additional 89,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

