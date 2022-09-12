Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 2,616 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,616 ($31.61).

A number of analysts have commented on PSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Persimmon Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 1,502 ($18.15) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,727.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,999.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 670.54. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

