Analysts Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $77.00

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

LOGI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International Increases Dividend

LOGI stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Logitech International has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $102.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.9782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.97. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.