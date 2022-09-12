Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price at $45.25

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,132 shares of company stock worth $277,579 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 381,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 102,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 147,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $28.87 on Friday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

