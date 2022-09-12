Brokerages Set Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price at $266.20

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $211.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.43. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

