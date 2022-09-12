Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $71.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW stock opened at $77.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

