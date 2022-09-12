Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $245.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $247.69 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.