Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $35.86

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

