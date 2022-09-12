Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $143.06

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.36 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

