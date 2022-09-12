Analysts Set Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) PT at $30.30

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $24,454,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $18,696,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Price Performance
Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Delek US Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.