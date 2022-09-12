Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.35 on Friday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.86.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

