Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AP opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.97. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company's stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Further Reading

